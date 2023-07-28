Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .259 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 39 of 69 games this year (56.5%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (23.2%).
- He has gone deep in two of 69 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (17.4%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (40.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.278
|AVG
|.234
|.316
|OBP
|.354
|.429
|SLG
|.266
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|30/7
|K/BB
|21/14
|15
|SB
|8
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 29th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
