Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Cardinals.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .281.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (46 of 83), with multiple hits 23 times (27.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (30.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.6%).
- In 37 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.222
|AVG
|.347
|.340
|OBP
|.451
|.348
|SLG
|.504
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|29/23
|K/BB
|19/21
|6
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (8-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 29th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
