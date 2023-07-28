Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera and his .588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .290.
- In 60.7% of his 56 games this season, Rivera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.1%).
- In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.271
|AVG
|.309
|.283
|OBP
|.376
|.375
|SLG
|.454
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|16
|19/2
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 29th in K/9 (8.8).
