The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera and his .588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .290.

In 60.7% of his 56 games this season, Rivera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.1%).

In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .271 AVG .309 .283 OBP .376 .375 SLG .454 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 16 19/2 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings