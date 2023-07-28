The Seattle Mariners (52-50) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-48) a game after Dylan Moore hit a pair of home runs in an 8-7 victory over the Twins. The game starts at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (8-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry (5-3).

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (5-3, 4.01 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .252 against him.

Henry has collected six quality starts this year.

Henry has put up nine starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (8-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.88 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He has 10 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

The 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 29th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

