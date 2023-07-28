You can see player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Corbin Carroll and others on the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks before their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Friday at Chase Field.

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 57 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.368/.558 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 55 RBI (108 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .291/.370/.515 slash line on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Gilbert has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 29th in K/9 (8.8).

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 5.0 8 5 5 5 1 vs. Twins Jul. 17 5.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 2

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 103 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashing .250/.315/.427 so far this year.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 23 doubles, eight home runs, 56 walks and 35 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .261/.368/.399 on the season.

Crawford takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

