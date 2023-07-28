When the Seattle Mariners (52-50) and Arizona Diamondbacks (55-48) match up in the series opener at Chase Field on Friday, July 28, Logan Gilbert will get the call for the Mariners, while the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry to the hill. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +110. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (5-3, 4.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Mariners game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 35, or 53.8%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a 28-24 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Mariners went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 25 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.