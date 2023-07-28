Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Friday at Chase Field against Logan Gilbert, who will start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+115). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +115 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 13-17 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 103 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-26 28-22 20-22 35-26 39-34 16-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.