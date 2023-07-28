The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 102 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .291 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is seventh in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 66 of 96 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (29.2%).

In 20.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.6% of his games this year, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .284 AVG .298 .356 OBP .380 .530 SLG .589 22 XBH 25 10 HR 11 30 RBI 27 41/17 K/BB 41/20 11 SB 19

Mariners Pitching Rankings