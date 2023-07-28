Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 102 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .291 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is seventh in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 66 of 96 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (29.2%).
- In 20.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.284
|AVG
|.298
|.356
|OBP
|.380
|.530
|SLG
|.589
|22
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|27
|41/17
|K/BB
|41/20
|11
|SB
|19
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 29th in K/9 (8.8).
