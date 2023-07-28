Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .784 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Cardinals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .268 with 31 doubles, 22 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Walker is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 62.6% of his 99 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.2% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 40 games this season (40.4%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 47.5% of his games this season (47 of 99), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .283 AVG .254 .364 OBP .323 .589 SLG .472 29 XBH 24 13 HR 9 33 RBI 34 37/23 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 4

