On Friday, Carson Kelly (.154 batting average in his past 10 games, with ) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Chase Field

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Kelly has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .030 AVG .303 .059 OBP .314 .030 SLG .424 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

