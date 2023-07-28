After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .232.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.6% of them.

In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.4% of his games this season, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .273 AVG .196 .311 OBP .231 .465 SLG .330 11 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 21/5 K/BB 30/5 2 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings