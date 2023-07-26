Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .520.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Marte is batting .526 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this season (72 of 94), with at least two hits 28 times (29.8%).
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (35.1%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (16.0%).
- In 53.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.293
|AVG
|.295
|.364
|OBP
|.378
|.489
|SLG
|.549
|19
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|36
|32/18
|K/BB
|36/24
|3
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (7-6) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 46th, 1.529 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.