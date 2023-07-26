On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .520.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Marte is batting .526 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this season (72 of 94), with at least two hits 28 times (29.8%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Marte has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (35.1%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (16.0%).

In 53.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.0%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .293 AVG .295 .364 OBP .378 .489 SLG .549 19 XBH 23 6 HR 11 19 RBI 36 32/18 K/BB 36/24 3 SB 3

