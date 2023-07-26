Jake McCarthy -- hitting .321 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .251 with five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

In 38 of 68 games this year (55.9%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (17.6%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 41.2% of his games this year (28 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .264 AVG .234 .305 OBP .354 .413 SLG .266 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 30/7 K/BB 21/14 14 SB 8

Cardinals Pitching Rankings