On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .278 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 43 walks.

In 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (30.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (45.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .214 AVG .347 .331 OBP .451 .328 SLG .504 10 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 28/22 K/BB 19/21 6 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings