The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Cardinals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .293 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (33 of 55), with multiple hits 17 times (30.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.9% of his games this year, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.6% of his games this year (24 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .275 AVG .309 .287 OBP .376 .352 SLG .454 5 XBH 10 1 HR 2 6 RBI 16 17/2 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

