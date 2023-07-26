Sportsbooks have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Nolan Arenado and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (11-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 21 starts this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jul. 20 7.0 5 3 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 7.0 4 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 2 7.0 5 4 4 12 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 6.0 5 4 4 4 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 57 RBI (99 total hits). He's also swiped 29 bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.553 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 108 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .294/.372/.520 on the season.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .357 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .287/.335/.521 slash line so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 110 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .285/.372/.472 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

