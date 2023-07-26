When the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) at Chase Field on Wednesday, July 26 at 3:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Diamondbacks are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+125). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.18 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (7-6, 4.39 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 28 out of the 45 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 13-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (68.4% winning percentage).

Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline three times over the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 4-1.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+220) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

