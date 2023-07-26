Brendan Donovan and Christian Walker take the field when the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 118 total home runs.

Arizona ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .429.

The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (504 total).

The Diamondbacks are 11th in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest average in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.337).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 130 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gallen heads into the outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen is looking for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 21 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Reds L 9-6 Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away José Ruiz Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Ryne Nelson Adam Wainwright 7/25/2023 Cardinals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners - Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners - Home - Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners - Home Kyle Nelson Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 8/1/2023 Giants - Away Zac Gallen Alex Wood

