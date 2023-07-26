The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals will send Zac Gallen and Jack Flaherty, respectively, out for the start when the two squads square off on Wednesday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +125 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 28 of the 45 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (62.2%).

Arizona has gone 13-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (68.4% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Arizona has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-51-5 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-25 28-22 20-21 35-26 39-33 16-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.