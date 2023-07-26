Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) and St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET on July 26.
The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (11-4) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (7-6).
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 62.2%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Arizona has a record of 13-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored 504 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|@ Reds
|L 9-6
|Tommy Henry vs Ben Lively
|July 22
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Brandon Williamson
|July 23
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|José Ruiz vs Luke Weaver
|July 24
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Ryne Nelson vs Adam Wainwright
|July 25
|Cardinals
|W 3-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Steven Matz
|July 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jack Flaherty
|July 28
|Mariners
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Logan Gilbert
|July 29
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Bryan Woo
|July 30
|Mariners
|-
|Kyle Nelson vs Luis Castillo
|July 31
|@ Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Alex Cobb
|August 1
|@ Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Wood
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.