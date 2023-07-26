Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) and St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET on July 26.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (11-4) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (7-6).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 62.2%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has a record of 13-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 504 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

