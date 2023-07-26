Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 99 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .285 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 95), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has an RBI in 38 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|45
|.274
|AVG
|.298
|.345
|OBP
|.380
|.520
|SLG
|.589
|21
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|27
|40/16
|K/BB
|41/20
|10
|SB
|19
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 97 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Flaherty (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 46th, 1.529 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st.
