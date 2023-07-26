On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 99 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .285 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 95), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has an RBI in 38 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 45 .274 AVG .298 .345 OBP .380 .520 SLG .589 21 XBH 25 10 HR 11 30 RBI 27 40/16 K/BB 41/20 10 SB 19

Cardinals Pitching Rankings