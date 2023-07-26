Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Jack Flaherty on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .263 with 31 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 13th in slugging.
- Walker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 62.2% of his games this year (61 of 98), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (19.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.8% of his games this season, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 46 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.254
|.358
|OBP
|.323
|.568
|SLG
|.472
|28
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|9
|30
|RBI
|34
|36/23
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 46th, 1.529 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
