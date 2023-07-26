On Wednesday, Carson Kelly (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Kelly has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • In four games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.030 AVG .303
.059 OBP .314
.030 SLG .424
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 46th, 1.529 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st.
