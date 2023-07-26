Alek Thomas -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .233 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Thomas has had a hit in 31 of 62 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.0%).
  • In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.2% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8%.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this year (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 31
.277 AVG .196
.317 OBP .231
.468 SLG .330
10 XBH 9
3 HR 3
10 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 30/5
2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Flaherty (7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.39), 62nd in WHIP (1.529), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).
