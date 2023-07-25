Nick Ahmed -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .234 with nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Ahmed has had a hit in 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%), including multiple hits six times (12.2%).

In 49 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Ahmed has an RBI in 10 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (24.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .323 AVG .158 .389 OBP .169 .431 SLG .263 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 10/7 K/BB 26/1 3 SB 2

