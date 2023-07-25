Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) battle Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (12-10) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mercury vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Mercury have covered seven times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

Atlanta has been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Phoenix has covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

The Dream and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 21 times this season.

Mercury games have hit the over nine out of 21 times this year.

