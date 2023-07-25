The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: ARID

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .252.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Gurriel has recorded a hit in 58 of 89 games this season (65.2%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.6%).

In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has an RBI in 33 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .262 AVG .243 .319 OBP .286 .530 SLG .390 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 34/13 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 0

