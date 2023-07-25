Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Steven Matz

ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .236 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

In 49.1% of his 53 games this season, Longoria has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has driven in a run in 17 games this season (32.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .274 AVG .202 .313 OBP .295 .616 SLG .405 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 15 RBI 9 26/5 K/BB 30/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings