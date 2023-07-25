The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .290.

Rivera has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.4%).

He has scored in 24 games this year (44.4%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .270 AVG .309 .275 OBP .376 .337 SLG .454 4 XBH 10 1 HR 2 6 RBI 16 17/1 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings