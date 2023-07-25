Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Nolan Arenado and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Chase Field on Tuesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 98 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.361/.546 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has put up 106 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.370/.515 so far this year.

Marte heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two triples, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 77 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .290/.338/.527 so far this year.

Arenado hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 15 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 109 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 52 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.371/.473 on the season.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

