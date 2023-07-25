Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) at Chase Field on Tuesday, July 25 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Corbin Carroll will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cardinals have +100 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (1-7, 4.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 62.2%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 27-13 (winning 67.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Arizona has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite three times, but they lost each matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won 13 of 29 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+140) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +900 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.