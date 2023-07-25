The Arizona Diamondbacks versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ketel Marte and Nolan Arenado.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 118 total home runs.

Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (501 total, five per game).

The Diamondbacks are 11th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in the majors.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.340).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday, June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Kelly is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the year.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this year entering this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Braves L 7-5 Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds L 9-6 Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away José Ruiz Luke Weaver 7/24/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Ryne Nelson Adam Wainwright 7/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Merrill Kelly Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners - Home - Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners - Home Kyle Nelson Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants - Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb

