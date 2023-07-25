Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) at 9:40 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (9-4, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Steven Matz (1-7, 4.67 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have won 28 out of the 45 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Arizona has won 27 of its 40 games, or 67.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 501.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 20
|@ Braves
|L 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Spencer Strider
|July 21
|@ Reds
|L 9-6
|Tommy Henry vs Ben Lively
|July 22
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Brandon Williamson
|July 23
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|José Ruiz vs Luke Weaver
|July 24
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Ryne Nelson vs Adam Wainwright
|July 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Steven Matz
|July 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jack Flaherty
|July 28
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|July 29
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Bryan Woo
|July 30
|Mariners
|-
|Kyle Nelson vs Luis Castillo
|July 31
|@ Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.