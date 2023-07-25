Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) at 9:40 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (9-4, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Steven Matz (1-7, 4.67 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 28 out of the 45 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.

This season Arizona has won 27 of its 40 games, or 67.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 501.

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).

