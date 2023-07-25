On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (98) this season while batting .283 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

In 68.1% of his games this season (64 of 94), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (21.3%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.4% of his games this season, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (53.2%), including 19 multi-run games (20.2%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .270 AVG .298 .342 OBP .380 .506 SLG .589 20 XBH 25 10 HR 11 28 RBI 27 40/16 K/BB 41/20 10 SB 19

Cardinals Pitching Rankings