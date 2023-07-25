Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Cardinals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .263 with 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 60 of 97 games this year (61.9%) Walker has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (40.2%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (14.4%).
- He has scored in 46 of 97 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.254
|.360
|OBP
|.323
|.570
|SLG
|.472
|27
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|9
|30
|RBI
|34
|35/23
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 97 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Matz (1-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.67 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.