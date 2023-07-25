Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 31 of 61 games this season (50.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- He has homered in six games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has an RBI in 15 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 22 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.327
|OBP
|.231
|.484
|SLG
|.330
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|8
|19/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Matz (1-7) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
