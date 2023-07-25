Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 31 of 61 games this season (50.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.3%).

He has homered in six games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has an RBI in 15 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 22 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .286 AVG .196 .327 OBP .231 .484 SLG .330 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 10 RBI 8 19/5 K/BB 30/5 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings