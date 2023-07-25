Switzerland vs. Norway: Women’s World Cup Group A Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 25
In the second round of Group A matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Norway (coming off a 1-0 defeat by New Zealand) faces Switzerland (off a 2-0 win over the Philippines) at 4:00 AM ET on Tuesday, July 25.
Switzerland is +258 to win and take all three points, while Norway is +111 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +224. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this game.
Norway vs. Switzerland Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 4:00 AM ET
- Location: Hamilton, New Zealand
- Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Norway Moneyline: +111
- Switzerland Moneyline: +258
Norway vs. Switzerland World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams average two goals per match combined, 0.5 less than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this game's over/under.
- Norway has been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and lost.
- Norway has played as a moneyline favorite of +111 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they lost.
- Switzerland is an underdog for the first time this tournament.
- Switzerland has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +258 moneyline set for this game.
Switzerland World Cup Stats
- Seraina Piubel has tallied one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup (one game).
- Ramona Bachmann has totaled one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup.
Norway vs. Switzerland Recent Performance
- So far this year, Norway is 0-2-3 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -5. In 2022, it went 4-1-5 in such matches (-8 goal differential).
- Norway lost its last contest by a final score of 1-0 against New Zealand on July 20. The teams both took eight shots in the contest.
- Norway failed to score, but Emilie Haavi led the team with two shots.
- Switzerland was 0-1-5 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring five goals and conceding 21. This year, its record is 1-3-0 against fellow World Cup squads (five goals scored, three conceded).
- On July 21 in its last outing, Switzerland earned a 2-0 victory over the Philippines, while registering 18 more shots than the Philippines.
- Piubel and Bachmann both recorded a goal for Switzerland.
Norway Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Cecilie Fiskerstrand
|27
|1
|Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway)
|Anja Sonstevold
|31
|2
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Sara Horte
|22
|3
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Tuva Hansen
|25
|4
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Guro Bergsvand
|29
|5
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Maren Mjelde
|33
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ingrid Syrstad Engen
|25
|7
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Vilde Boe Risa
|28
|8
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Karina Saevik
|27
|9
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|28
|10
|-
|Guro Reiten
|28
|11
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Guro Pettersen
|31
|12
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Thea Bjelde
|23
|13
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Ada Hegerberg
|28
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amalie Eikeland
|27
|15
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Mathilde Harviken
|21
|16
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Julie Blakstad
|21
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Frida Maanum
|24
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Marit Bratberg Lund
|25
|19
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Emilie Haavi
|31
|20
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Anna Josendal
|22
|21
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Sophie Roman Haug
|24
|22
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Aurora Mikalsen
|27
|23
|SK Brann (Norway)
Switzerland Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Gaelle Thalmann
|37
|1
|Real Betis Seville (Spain)
|Julia Stierli
|26
|2
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Lara Marti
|23
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Laura Felber
|21
|4
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Noelle Maritz
|27
|5
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Geraldine Reuteler
|24
|6
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Amira Arfaoui
|23
|7
|-
|Nadine Riesen
|23
|8
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
|32
|9
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ramona Bachmann
|32
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Coumba Sow
|28
|11
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Livia Peng
|21
|12
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Lia Walti
|30
|13
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Marion Rey
|24
|14
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Luana Buhler
|27
|15
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Sandrine Mauron
|26
|16
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Seraina Piubel
|23
|17
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Viola Calligaris
|27
|18
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Eseosa Aigbogun
|30
|19
|Paris FC (France)
|Fabienne Humm
|36
|20
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Seraina Friedli
|30
|21
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Meriame Terchoun
|27
|22
|Dijon FCO (France)
|Alisha Lehmann
|24
|23
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
