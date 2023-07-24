Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .253 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 64.8% of his games this season (57 of 88), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (33 of 88), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 34.1% of his games this year (30 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .264 AVG .243 .322 OBP .286 .540 SLG .390 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 34/13 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings