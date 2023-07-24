Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .253 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
  • He ranks 82nd in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • In 64.8% of his games this season (57 of 88), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (33 of 88), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 34.1% of his games this year (30 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 44
.264 AVG .243
.322 OBP .286
.540 SLG .390
25 XBH 14
9 HR 6
32 RBI 24
34/13 K/BB 27/8
2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 96 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, July 4, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 41-year-old has amassed a 7.66 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .362 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.