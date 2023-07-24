Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.

In 70 of 92 games this season (76.1%) Marte has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has had an RBI in 33 games this season (35.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .285 AVG .295 .360 OBP .378 .479 SLG .549 18 XBH 23 6 HR 11 19 RBI 36 32/18 K/BB 36/24 3 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings