Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 70 of 92 games this season (76.1%) Marte has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has had an RBI in 33 games this season (35.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.285
|AVG
|.295
|.360
|OBP
|.378
|.479
|SLG
|.549
|18
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|36
|32/18
|K/BB
|36/24
|3
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, July 4, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed a 7.66 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.