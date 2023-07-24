Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .250 with five doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (37 of 66), with more than one hit 14 times (21.2%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 66 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.263
|AVG
|.234
|.306
|OBP
|.354
|.421
|SLG
|.266
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|29/7
|K/BB
|21/14
|14
|SB
|8
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .362 against him.
