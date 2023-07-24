Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Reds.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 41 walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (45 of 81), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.2%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.6% of his games this season, Perdomo has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.215
|AVG
|.347
|.320
|OBP
|.451
|.331
|SLG
|.504
|10
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|22
|27/20
|K/BB
|19/21
|6
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, July 4, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .362 against him.
