The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Reds.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 41 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season (45 of 81), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.2%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.6% of his games this season, Perdomo has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 38
.215 AVG .347
.320 OBP .451
.331 SLG .504
10 XBH 12
2 HR 3
14 RBI 22
27/20 K/BB 19/21
6 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, July 4, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .362 against him.
