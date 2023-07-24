Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .231.
  • In 48.1% of his games this year (25 of 52), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Longoria has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 28
.264 AVG .202
.304 OBP .295
.597 SLG .405
10 XBH 9
7 HR 4
13 RBI 9
26/5 K/BB 30/11
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
  • The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright (3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .362 against him.
