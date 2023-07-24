The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .280.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 31 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (32.1%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .247 AVG .309 .244 OBP .376 .318 SLG .454 4 XBH 10 1 HR 2 6 RBI 16 17/0 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings