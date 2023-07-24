Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .280.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 31 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (32.1%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.247
|AVG
|.309
|.244
|OBP
|.376
|.318
|SLG
|.454
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|16
|17/0
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 96 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.66 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, July 4, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .362 against him.
