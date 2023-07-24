Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals on July 24, 2023
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Corbin Carroll and Nolan Arenado, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 54 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen 29 bases.
- He has a .287/.365/.553 slash line on the season.
- Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 104 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .291/.370/.517 slash line on the season.
- Marte has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two triples, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 23
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|11
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 29 walks and 76 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .291/.340/.523 on the year.
- Arenado has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 50 RBI (107 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .283/.371/.466 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
