When the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) at Chase Field on Monday, July 24 at 9:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cardinals have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.66 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 63.6%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 18-8 (winning 69.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite three times over the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win four times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+190) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+110)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +900 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.