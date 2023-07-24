Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) facing off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (6-5) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 28 (63.6%) of those contests.

Arizona is 18-8 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 495.

The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule