Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) facing off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 24.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (6-5) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 28 (63.6%) of those contests.
- Arizona is 18-8 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 495.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Braves
|W 5-3
|Ryne Nelson vs Charlie Morton
|July 20
|@ Braves
|L 7-5
|Zac Gallen vs Spencer Strider
|July 21
|@ Reds
|L 9-6
|Tommy Henry vs Ben Lively
|July 22
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Brandon Williamson
|July 23
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|José Ruiz vs Luke Weaver
|July 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Adam Wainwright
|July 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Steven Matz
|July 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jack Flaherty
|July 28
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|July 29
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Bryan Woo
|July 30
|Mariners
|-
|Kyle Nelson vs Luis Castillo
