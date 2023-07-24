On Monday, Corbin Carroll (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (98) this season while batting .287 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is eighth in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 64 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (21.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (38.7%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (15.1%).

He has scored in 50 games this year (53.8%), including 19 multi-run games (20.4%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .276 AVG .298 .351 OBP .380 .517 SLG .589 20 XBH 25 10 HR 11 27 RBI 27 38/16 K/BB 41/20 10 SB 19

