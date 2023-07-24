On Monday, Corbin Carroll (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (98) this season while batting .287 with 45 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is eighth in slugging.
  • Carroll has picked up a hit in 64 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
  • Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (21.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (38.7%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (15.1%).
  • He has scored in 50 games this year (53.8%), including 19 multi-run games (20.4%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 45
.276 AVG .298
.351 OBP .380
.517 SLG .589
20 XBH 25
10 HR 11
27 RBI 27
38/16 K/BB 41/20
10 SB 19

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 96 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
  • The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 41-year-old has a 7.66 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .362 to opposing hitters.
