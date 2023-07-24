Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks while batting .260.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 59 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Walker has driven home a run in 38 games this season (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 45 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.268
|AVG
|.254
|.354
|OBP
|.323
|.554
|SLG
|.472
|26
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|34
|34/22
|K/BB
|41/19
|3
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .362 batting average against him.
