On Monday, Carson Kelly (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .183 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In eight of 20 games this year (40.0%) Kelly has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 20 games so far this year.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .037 AVG .303 .071 OBP .314 .037 SLG .424 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings