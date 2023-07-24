On Monday, Carson Kelly (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is batting .183 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In eight of 20 games this year (40.0%) Kelly has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 20 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.037 AVG .303
.071 OBP .314
.037 SLG .424
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
9/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.66, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .362 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.