Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 30 of 60 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (23.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.0%).
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.273
|AVG
|.196
|.309
|OBP
|.231
|.477
|SLG
|.330
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|19/4
|K/BB
|30/5
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 41-year-old has a 7.66 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .362 to opposing hitters.
