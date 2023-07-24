The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 30 of 60 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.0%).

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (23.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.0%).

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .273 AVG .196 .309 OBP .231 .477 SLG .330 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 19/4 K/BB 30/5 2 SB 3

